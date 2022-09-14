How the Inflation Reduction Act’s approach to energy policy and environment may impact Louisiana

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we explore the feasibility of incentive-based approaches toward renewable energy. We also hear about a new environmental justice data hub and learn how Colony, Alabama became a safe haven for Black residents. This episode originally aired on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

In an editorial in The Advocate, Tulane professor Joshua Basseches said the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act might be a start, but isn’t nearly enough to tackle climate change.

Basseches joins us to explain the likelihood that this incentive-based approach will increase the use of renewable energy, and how feasible it will be for Louisiana to incentivize this energy transition.

Late last month, The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice received a $500,000 grant to create the Environmental Justice Data Hub, an interactive online portal to provide environmental justice organizations with research information on their communities.

Monique Harden, assistant director of law and policy at the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, tells us more about this hub and the importance of addressing environmental concerns with a community-based approach.

When Cullman County, Alabama was founded in 1873, it was advertised as a place with “No Blacks and No Indians,” and its largest city was a sundown town. But one of the oldest communities in Cullman County was actually a safe haven for Black people — and in some ways it still is. WBHM’s Kyra Miles talked to residents of Colony about its rich history and its present.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!