Ernest N. Morial Convention Center's improvement plan is underway; here's what it will include

Today on Louisiana Considered: We hear how a New Orleans convention center is set to receive environmental and pedestrian-friendly updates. Plus, we hear about a new musical project from Putumayo World Music. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.

With 1.1 million square feet of space in an entirely contiguous hall, the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center provides the largest single exhibition space in the country. Now that center is set for improvements to make the space more environmentally- and pedestrian-friendly. Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president, was recently named one of the city’s most notable industry newsmakers by New Orleans CityBusiness. He joins us today for more on the future of the center.

A few episodes back, Putumayo World Music's Dan Storper stopped by to update us on the cultural brand's activity during the pandemic. Today, he’s back with a new CD from Linda Ronstadt, an icon of the Americana music scene. The Putumayo release also complements a book release - Feels Like Home: Songs From the Sonoran Borderlands - Linda Ronstadt’s Musical Journey.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!