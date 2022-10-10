A Ukrainian university's research lab was destroyed in the war. Then Tulane stepped in to help

A recent drug bust at a small Baton Rouge church is the latest in a series of arrests by authorities in a fight against an opioid epidemic that continues to take lives. Criminal Justice reporter for the Advocate, James Finn, tells us more about the rise in crime and growing opioid crisis in Baton Rouge.

Tulane University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute in Ukraine to collaborate on solar energy research. And even when the research labs in Ukraine were reduced to rubble, that hasn’t stopped the collaboration between universities.

Denys Bondar, assistant professor in the Tulane Department of Physics and Engineering Physics, and Kseniia Minakova , an associate professor of physics at Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute, tell us more about how this partnership has strengthened during the war.

Later this week, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off in Lafayette. But this biannual celebration of Cajun music and culture is far from the only festival of its kind. In late September, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber traveled to Lakeview Park and Beach in Eunice, Louisiana to attend Le Grand Hoorah. She brought back this story on the more intimate cultural celebration and hog roast.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson . Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!