Louisiana Considered

The recall attempt of Mayor Cantrell: who is behind it and how is it being funded?

Published October 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT
Phoebe Jones
/
WWNO
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. May 2021.

The committee to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has raised more than $63,000 for the effort. But where exactly are all these contributions coming from? The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, breaks down the funding from big Republican donors to smaller grassroots contributions.

On Friday the New Orleans Pelicans will play against the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham. This is just the latest in a series of moves that has raised the city’s profile as a hub for minor league sports. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Cody Short tells us why this move might signify more games like this to come.

The only Alabaman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, Hugo Black, has a complicated legacy. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan who later fought for racial equity and championed free speech, Black will be honored this weekend in Ashland, Alabama, near his hometown. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington sat down with Black’s biographer, Steve Suitts, to talk about the judge’s life and how we remember him today.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh. 

