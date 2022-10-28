The World Series starts tonight: Here are the former LSU Tigers taking the field

Early voting is officially underway, and in New Orleans, voters are considering constitutional amendments! Today we breakdown the ballot with The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace,

And while abortion rights are set to be a driving issue in the midterm elections, in Louisiana, there’s nothing on the ballot that would change the near-total abortion ban now in effect. WWNO’s Public Health reporter, Rosemary Westwood, tells us how pro-choice supporters in the state are looking for new ways to fight back.

Baseball’s 2022 World Series starts tonight, and two former LSU Tigers – and roommates – are facing off: Philadelphia Phillies’ pitcher Aaron Nola and Houston Astros’ third baseman Alex Bregman. Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber speaks with LSU’s former head baseball coach, Paul Mainieri. They discuss all the former Tigers in the MLB postseason and what has made this college baseball program so successful.

