In new documentary 'Hollow Tree,' teens come of age amid rising sea levels in Louisiana

Midterm elections are less than a week away! The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF Capital Access reporter Paul Braun tell us what to look out for – and give us crucial information on when and how to vote in Louisiana.

How does a rising sea level impact the lives of young people living on vulnerable land? The new documentary Hollow Tree seeks to find that out by following the lives of three Louisiana teenagers grappling with adulthood and a changing climate. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker spoke with the film’s young stars along with director Kira Ackerman.

It’s been more than 100 Days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the clinic at the center of the case, has been closed for months. Still supporters continue to show up. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller talks with the local activists about what keeps them coming back to the “Pink House.”

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

