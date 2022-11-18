From cracked sea ice to eroding coasts, one photographer captures link between NOLA and Antarctica

Today on Louisiana Considered, The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, joins us for a breakdown of the week’s top political stories. Plus, we hear from a photographer who has found a connection between Louisiana and Antarctica from behind his lens, and kids give us advice on how to cope with a changing climate. This episode of Louisiana Considered originally aired Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the “Play” button above.

From midterm election results to new bids for office, it’s been a busy week in politics in Louisiana and around the country. The Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial page director and columnist, Stephanie Grace , joins us to break down the news.

On a recent trip to Antarctica, New Orleans-born photographer Tyrone Turner found deep connections between the vast white expanses before him and the colorful streets of his hometown. Turner joins us for more on his photographic journey, and how he found a link between two places that are worlds apart, yet whose environmental futures are inextricably linked.

Kids across the world are increasingly facing the impacts of climate change, from losing their homes in disasters to having recess canceled due to extreme heat waves. As a result, increasing numbers of young people are experiencing climate anxiety. Lauren Sommer from NPR’s climate desk brings us advice by kids, for kids on how to navigate a changing climate.

