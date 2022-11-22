The quirky, dark comedy ‘CRAIGSLISTED’ makes New Orleans debut

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and families around the country are uniting over a love for one another – and a love for food. And from turkey to candied yams to cranberry sauce, Thanksgiving delicacies can seem like their own entity.

Famed New Orleans food writer Ian McNulty actually once said the same thing about the food at Jazz Fest. Back in April, WWNO’s Carly Berlin spent an afternoon with McNulty at the Fairgrounds, tasting everything from Crawfish Monica and praline beignets. In honor of the upcoming holiday, we give this food-focused story a second listen.

Yesterday, WRKF’s Karen Henderson brought us a conversation about The Creole Revolt of 1841, the largest successful slave rebellion in US history. As noted, not all escaped slaves went north, some went south to the Caribbean, and others found refuge in the cypress swamps of Louisiana by forming “maroon communities” with Native Americans.

Today, we re-listen to a conversation on this subject with Kathe Hambrick, founder of the River Road African American Museum in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.

The NOLA Project, theatre for the bold, continues its season with a big side of humor as it presents “CRAIGSLISTED.” NOLA Project Co-Artistic Director Brittany N. Williams tells us about this quirky, dark comedy’s New Orleans debut.

