How Louisiana Children’s Hospital is addressing grief and trauma among youth in detention

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Here's what it featured:

More than 75% of youth at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center have experienced two or more violent deaths of loved ones before the age of 5. And experts say that their inability to process this grief can often lead to the very delinquent behaviors that put them in the system.

Julie Kaplow, executive director of the Trauma and Grief (TAG) Center at Louisiana Children's Hospital, tells us about a new partnership that will expand trauma and grief-informed care for youth in detention.

In the last 10 days, we’ve seen two horrific acts of gun violence on different sides of the country: Colorado Springs and Chesapeake, Virginia.

As the epidemic of gun violence continues to plague the country, we wanted to look back on a story about how one nonprofit is responding. Today we re-listen to a conversation with Michael Adams and Dadrius Lanus, president and executive director of the 100 Black Men Baton Rouge Chapter.

But first, a new ACLU report in Mississippi found that the state’s reproductive care systems have been failing women and mothers for decades. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller talked with Vara Lyons, a lawyer with the ACLU of Mississippi, for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman, Aubry Procell, and Thomas Walsh.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

