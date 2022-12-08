© 2022 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
louisianaconsideredlogo
Louisiana Considered

With antisemitism on the rise, Tulane professor discusses why it's happening and how to combat it

Published December 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST
Larry Powell69.jpg
Courtesy of Lawrence Powell
/
Dr. Lawrence Powell, Professor Emeritus of History at Tulane University and author of Troubled Memory: Anne Levy, the Holocaust, and David Duke's Louisiana

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Commission continues to face challenges, especially when it comes to securing recommendations from doctors. Representative Joe Marino, who chairs the commission, tells us more about steering the program’s focus towards patients’ needs.

Decrying “an epidemic of hate facing our country,” second gentleman Doug Emhoff convened a roundtable with Jewish leaders on Wednesday in an attempt to address the spread of antisemitism nationwide. While the event had been in the works for sometime, it took on increased resonance in the wake of former president Donald Trump’s recent dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and the rapper Ye, both of whom have advanced antisemitic views.

Tulane Professor Emeritus and author Lawrence Powell, who has taught Holocaust Studies and served as the vice chair of the Louisiana Coalition Against Racism and Nazism, tells us more on the resurgence of the world’s oldest hatred and how to fight back.

Two years ago this week, the entertainment community around the world mourned one specific loss to COVID-19: Carl Lee Sutton. Today, we remember the New Orleans actress who graced the stage and numerous films in an encore presentation.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience and is currently WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for “Louisiana Considered”. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.
See stories by Karl Lengel
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber