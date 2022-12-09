© 2022 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

The District 3 PSC runoff election is Saturday; here's what you need to know before you vote

Published December 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
PSC.png
Courtesy of Karen Carvin Shachat and Elon Glickman
Lambert Boissiere III and Davante Lewis

The runoff election for the District Three Public Service Commissioner will take place tomorrow, where voters will choose between 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III and environmental activist Davante Lewis. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF’s Paul Braun tell voters what they need to know before they hit the polls.

The quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts today, and New Orleanians are packing sports bars to watch. But there’s one bar whose soccer culture is outmatched, attracting fans from around the world. Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber brings us this story from Finn McCool’s Irish Pub in Midcity.

Each week, American Routes brings you Shortcuts, a sneak peek at our upcoming show. This week, Nick Spitzer speaks with Don Bryant, who started out with Willie Mitchell at Hi Records in Memphis and transformed into an old school singer and prolific songwriter.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Patrick Madden
Patrick Madden joined WWNO in 2019 as its first-ever Regional News Director, overseeing news reporting at WWNO, as well as our partner station WRKF Baton Rouge. Madden also serves as one of the hosts of Louisiana Considered, and co-hosts Friday's Politics Roundtable on Louisiana Considered with Stephanie Grace, columnist for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
