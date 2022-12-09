The District 3 PSC runoff election is Saturday; here's what you need to know before you vote

The runoff election for the District Three Public Service Commissioner will take place tomorrow, where voters will choose between 18-year incumbent Lambert Boissiere III and environmental activist Davante Lewis. The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace and WRKF’s Paul Braun tell voters what they need to know before they hit the polls.

The quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup starts today, and New Orleanians are packing sports bars to watch. But there’s one bar whose soccer culture is outmatched, attracting fans from around the world. Louisiana Considered’s Managing Producer Alana Schreiber brings us this story from Finn McCool’s Irish Pub in Midcity.

Each week, American Routes brings you Shortcuts, a sneak peek at our upcoming show. This week, Nick Spitzer speaks with Don Bryant, who started out with Willie Mitchell at Hi Records in Memphis and transformed into an old school singer and prolific songwriter.

