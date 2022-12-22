What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:

In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.

Between the end of many pandemic relief programs and rising costs due to inflation, lines at food banks have surged. The Gulf States Newsroom's Stephan Bisaha reports on what the last year has been like for food pantries and the people who rely on them.

A cold front is hitting the Gulf South just in time for the holidays. New Orleans Secretary of Emergency Preparedness director Colin Arnold tells us about precautions we can take to navigate the drop in temperatures.

