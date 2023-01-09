How a New Orleans assembly facility is playing a role in getting astronauts back to the moon

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Here's what it featured:

NASA's new multi-billion-dollar spacecraft Artemis 1 successfully returned from the moon Dec. 11, taking the agency one step closer to getting U.S. astronauts back on the moon. This mission came after several delays due to engine problems and inclement weather.

Much of that rocket was built here in Louisiana at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Director Lonnie Dutreix joins us for more on the facility’s role in getting back to the moon.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a week away, and the Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center is set to honor his legacy with a summit called "Fit for a King." Executive director Cashuana Hill tells us how the event will pay tribute to King while also offering panels on housing inequity and reproductive justice.

A new law in Louisiana is aiming to prevent young people from accessing porn online by prompting them to present their government IDs to a third party site before they can view porn websites. Jason Kelley, associate director of digital strategy at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, joined NPR’s Andrew Limbong for more on how this is raising questions of digital privacy.

