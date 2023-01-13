Miss Rodeo Louisiana 2022 reflects on her reign as queen and recent national competition

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Here's what it featured:

New Orleans is once again gearing up to overhaul its laws governing short-term rentals, like those listed on platforms like Airbnb. And City Hall is under a fast-approaching deadline to pass new rules, set by a federal court. WWNO’s New Orleans reporter Carly Berlin tells us what changes might be in store for the city’s short-term-rental industry.

This Saturday, New Orleans will host the 2023 Miss Universe pageant where representatives from 165 countries will take to the runway to compete for the crown. But last month in Las Vegas, a different kind of pageant just wrapped up. One where the runway is replaced by a stable, and the crown, replaced by a cowgirl hat.

Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber spoke with Miss Rodeo Louisiana 2022, Sydney Albritton, about her recent competition in Vegas, and what it takes to be a rodeo queen.

Each week, American Routes brings you Shortcuts, a sneak peek at the upcoming show. This week, the show comes from Marigny Studios with jazz saxophonist Donald Harrison, who spoke to Nick Spitzer about growing up in New Orleans and putting his own stamp on modern jazz.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

