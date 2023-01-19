From mystic societies to costume trains, here’s a look at Mardi Gras in Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama has long claimed to be the site of the first American Mardi Gras, but what’s the story behind this historic carnival – and what does a Mobile Mardi Gras look like today? Cart Blackwell, curator at the Mobile Carnival Museum, gives us some insight into Mobile Mardi Gras history.

Yesterday, we brought you two conversations about so-called “book bans,” in Louisiana. We heard from a librarian and writer fighting to end censorship of materials found at public libraries, and we spoke with an advocate calling for more public scrutiny of these readily-accessible texts. Today, Kerri Westenberg, author of the 64 Parishes magazine article, “Warning: Thus Article Could Be Banned,” speaks with WRKF’S Adam Vos about the history of book banning in Louisiana.

And, Monday saw the loss of New Orleans actor, producer, and director Luis Q. Barroso. Today, Sid Arroyo provides us with a remembrance of this New Orleans theater icon.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!