The musical “The Color Purple,” based on the book by Alice Walker, extends run at Le Petit Theatre

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Le Petit Theatre’s production of The Color Purple, the musical based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, has been extended through February 5th. It tells the story of Celie, an African American woman and her journey toward empowerment and self-love in the American South. Baton Rouge actress Taylor James, who stars as Celie, joins us for more.

The Musaica Chamber Ensemble continues its 17th season entitled “A Musical Family” with Next Door Neighbors. The adventuresome group will take audiences to distant lands featuring the works of composers from bordering countries. We learn more from Musaica violist and president Bruce Owen.

But first, it’s carnival season! And we are going back to the archives to hear some of our best stories on different krewes, parades, and traditions. Today we are bringing you a 2021 episode of American Routes Shortcuts, where Nick Spitzer reports on the Northside Skull and Bone Gang that takes to the streets early Mardi Gras morning.

