Art exhibit displays climate challenge similarities in Louisiana, Alaska Indigenous communities

Now through February 24 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center in Baton Rouge is “Preserving Our Place– A Photographic Exhibition.” This display offers visual art from native communities in coastal south Louisiana and coastal far-west Alaska, attesting to the similarities in the climate crises in the artists’ native homes.

For more, WRKF’s Adam Vos spoke with the artists, Chantel Comardelle, tribal executive secretary of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation and co-creator of the exhibit, and Dennis Davis, community artist of the native Inupiaq village of Shishmaref, Alaska.

In 2020, Mardi Gras was the launching point for a surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the Gulf South. And this year – there’s more in the air, like flu and RSV. Gulf States Newsroom reporter Shalina Chatlani spoke with health officials about what to expect this year and how to stay safe.

But first, it’s Friday and that means it’s time for an update on this week in politics. The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s Editorial Director and columnist Stephanie Grace tells us how Mayor Cantrell is grappling with the challenges of crime, infrastructure, and a recall attempt, and whether or not she can regain the city’s trust.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Patrick Madden. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

