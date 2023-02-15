© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

New podcast ‘Discarded’ highlights how plastic manufacturing transformed one Louisiana community

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
Re2.png
1 of 2  — Re2.png
Activist Sharon Lavigne (center) speaking with ‘Discarded’ host Gloria Riviera in the pews of her church in St. James Parish, Louisiana.
Tess Novotny
RecycleDat!.jpg
2 of 2  — RecycleDat!.jpg
NOLA Ready staff Madeline Davet, Maxwell Milam, and Bianchi Hughes display the beads and throws collected on Sunday night, February 12.
Courtesy of NOLA Ready

During the 2022 Carnival season, 1,150 tons of trash associated with Mardi Gras were sent to the landfill in just 11 days. This year, the City of New Orleans has partnered with various nonprofits to launch a new recycling initiative known as RecycleDat!

Anna Nguyen, Public Engagement Director for NOLA Ready, and Greg Nichols, Deputy Chief Resilience Officer for the New Orleans Office of Resilience & Sustainability, tell us more about creating a more environmentally-friendly Mardi Gras.

'Discarded,' a new podcast from Lemonada Media, explores the way that plastic manufacturing has shaped the lives – and the health – of the residents of Louisiana’s St. James Parish. Podcast host and Emmy-award winning journalist Gloria Riviera tells us more about this new investigative series and the community activists who are featured.

More than 100 years ago, a school was founded near Montgomery, Alabama with the goal of rehabilitating Black children who got in trouble with the law. But the children faced abuse and were sentenced to hard labor. The new podcast 'Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children' digs into this largely untold story. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick sat down with podcast host Josie Duffy Rice for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
