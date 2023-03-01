How the transition from fossil fuels to renewables is impacting Louisiana’s energy sector

National law and policy have the potential to transform the energy sector in Louisiana from one that is heavily reliant on fossil fuels to one that leans toward renewables and carbon capture. Experts at LSU Law Center say these anticipated changes will leave big impacts on the energy landscape and economy.

Keith Hall, Director of the Mineral Law Institute and a professor of energy law at LSU Law Center, recently participated in a symposium to address these changes and concerns. He tells us more about how both market forces and government incentives are pushing Louisiana towards cleaner energy.

Eyes have been on the tech sector in Louisiana as a force to bring high-quality, well-paid jobs to the state, but access to broadband in rural areas and attracting tech employers remain challenges in the state.

As we blaze through the first quarter of 2023, Chris Stelly, executive group director of Entertainment and Digital Media with Louisiana Economic Development, gives us the latest on the tech economy, employment opportunities, and how to avoid the brain drain of young talent from our state.

Since the Spring of 2022, a team of attorneys and advocates have been traveling to detention centers in Louisiana every few months to educate immigrants on their legal rights. The visits are vital to their work, allowing them access to these remote facilities. And the stories that detainees tell can be hard to take in. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been traveling with team members to understand what it takes to do this work. Today, we bring you the second part of her series on the Know Your Rights campaign.

