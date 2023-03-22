With March Madness heating up, we look at first integrated high school basketball game in Louisiana

As hospitals in rural America close their doors, residents are strapped to find options in an emergency – like going into labor. But a new program in Mississippi provides paramedics and healthcare workers with the training for neonatal emergencies – almost like a delivery bootcamp. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller heads into a classroom with an unconventional teacher.

Hayley Arcenaux has worn many titles. The St. Francisville native is a physician’s assistant, cancer survivor and astronaut who became the youngest American in space for a time in September of 2021. She was also the first-known Cajun and first person with a prosthetic bone in space. And earlier this year she released an autobiography, Wild Ride: A Memoir of IV Drips and Rocket Ships.

Back in December she joined us for more on her journey and her new book. Today, in honor of Women’s History Month, we give our conversation with this inspiring Louisiana woman another listen.

It’s March Madness! And as the NCAA basketball tournament heats up in the Sweet 16 round starting tomorrow, we wanted to look back at the history of the sport in Louisiana.

Like schools, sports teams in Louisiana used to be segregated. And in New Orleans, even after the schools were integrated, sports leagues were still divided along racial lines. That was until 1965, when the principals of two New Orleans high schools decided to have their teams play one another, marking the first integrated high school basketball game in Louisiana.

Back in 2016, NPR’s Laine Kaplan Levenson reported this story for the TriPod podcast. Today, we give it a second listen.

