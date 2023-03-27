A conversation with Walter Isaacson, professor and biographer awarded National Humanities Medal

From hurricanes to rising sea levels to relocation efforts, it's no secret that many Louisiana communities are struggling with environmental challenges. That’s why we at WWNO and WRKF are launching a new podcast all about the environmental issues facing coastal communities and the possible solutions.

Producer Carlyle Calhoun and reporters Kezia Setyawan and Halle Parker join us for more on the launch of their podcast, Sea Change.

Renowned bestselling biographer, Tulane University history professor, and New Orleans native Walter Isaacson was recently awarded a National Humanities Medal by President Joe Biden. He was recognized during a ceremony on March 21st at the White House as someone whose work has deepened the nation’s understanding of history and inspired curiosity among his readers. He joins us for more about this honor and the work that led up to this moment.

But first, destructive storms and at least one tornado ripped a path 100 miles wide across Mississippi and Alabama late Friday night, leaving 26 people dead, and devastating many communities. One of the buildings affected was a nearly century-old church in Rolling Fork, Mississippi. From the Gulf States Newsroom, Maya Miller reports on a priest and his parishioners who say they haven’t given up yet.

