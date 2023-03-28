New film series from the New Orleans Opera Association examines similarities in opera and jazz

New Orleans is known as both the birthplace of jazz and America’s first city of opera. But what do the two genres have in common? Gwen Thompkins, host of the Music Inside Out podcast, tells us more about the musical overlaps and how this subject will be explored in a new film series from the New Orleans Opera Association.

The NOLA Project: Theater for the Bold, continues its season with a production of “White,” by 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames. Actor Matthew Thompson tells us more about this contemporary Frankenstein story set in the fiercely competitive art world.

But first, after months of debate, the New Orleans City Council passed new short-term rental laws last week. WWNO’s metro reporter Carly Berlin tells us more about the big changes to the rules governing short-term rentals, like those on Airbnb and Vrbo.

