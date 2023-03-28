© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

New film series from the New Orleans Opera Association examines similarities in opera and jazz

By Diane Mack ,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT
p 1.jpg
1 of 2  — p 1.jpg
Opera and All That Jazz. Top Row: Tyrone Chambers, Rickie Riccardi, Judith Owen, Tony Domino. Bottom Row: Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Givonna Joseph, and David Torkanowsky
Courtesy of The New Orleans Opera Association
p2.jpg
2 of 2  — p2.jpg
The NOLA Project presents WHITE by James Ijames
Courtesy of The NOLA Project

New Orleans is known as both the birthplace of jazz and America’s first city of opera. But what do the two genres have in common? Gwen Thompkins, host of the Music Inside Out podcast, tells us more about the musical overlaps and how this subject will be explored in a new film series from the New Orleans Opera Association.

The NOLA Project: Theater for the Bold, continues its season with a production of “White,” by 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner James Ijames. Actor Matthew Thompson tells us more about this contemporary Frankenstein story set in the fiercely competitive art world.

But first, after months of debate, the New Orleans City Council passed new short-term rental laws last week. WWNO’s metro reporter Carly Berlin tells us more about the big changes to the rules governing short-term rentals, like those on Airbnb and Vrbo.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered.
