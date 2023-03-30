Karl Lengel, host of All Things Considered at WWNO, reflects on his 23 years with the station

African American midwives, also known as granny midwives, were some of the first to universalize the practice of midwifery in the South. Now, a new permanent installation in Jackson is sharing their story. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller tells us more.

Last week at WWNO we said goodbye to the host of All Things Considered, and the Thursday host of Louisiana Considered, Karl Lengel. For 23 years Karl has been bringing you the news in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana, reporting through notable events like Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida, and the pandemic. On Karl’s last day, he shared what he’s learned during his more than two decades with the station.

Maybe you’ve driven down Henriette DeLille Street in New Orleans and wondered about the namesake. In 1836, Henriete DeLille founded the Sisters of the Holy Family, the religious order of nuns for free women of color that focused on supporting poor African Americans and still exists today.

Back in 2016, NPR’s Laine Kaplan Levenson reported on this pioneering nun and the campaign to get her sainthood for the TriPod podcast. Today, in honor of Women’s History Month, we give that story a second listen.

