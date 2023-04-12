© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Sea levels are rising at record-breaking rates in the Gulf South, Tulane study says

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published April 12, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
Data on sea level rise from the recent study by Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane

Sea levels along the U.S. Southeast and Gulf coasts have been rapidly accelerating, rising faster than the average rate worldwide. According to a new study led by scientists at Tulane University, this has amounted to record-breaking rates over the past 12 years.

Sönke Dangendorf, assistant professor in the Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering at Tulane, tells us more about what the recent study reveals about the causes of accelerated sea level rise in this region.

Working as an independent contractor comes with its own benefits, like flexibility and being your own boss. But it’s also a classification that is sometimes abused by employers and keeps workers from getting necessary benefits.

Troy Mouton, district director of the New Orleans office of the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, and Ava Cates, secretary of the Louisiana Workforce Commission, tell us how misclassification impacts workers and the economy.

But first, the dollar store expansion seems unstoppable. After all, Dollar General alone opens more than 1,000 stores a year across the United States. But some communities have fought against dollar stores trying to open in their towns and won, according to reporting from the Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
