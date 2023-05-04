Why many Louisiana Black communities are still struggling to recover from hurricanes years later

For weeks, Adam Mahoney, climate reporter for the nonprofit news organization Capital B, traveled across Louisiana investigating why Black communities are still struggling to recover from hurricanes years after they swept through their towns. Although storms like Laura, Delta, Zeta, and Ida happened two to three years ago, thousands of the state’s Black residents remain living in damaged homes, trailers, and hotels.

Adam Mahoney joins us for more on what he uncovered, and how many residents he met are taking recovery efforts into their own hands.

It’s the 20 year anniversary of the book Bayou Farewell: The Rich Life and Tragic Death of Louisiana's Cajun Coast. When it came out, it was a groundbreaking look at Louisiana’s land loss crisis, an issue that rarely went covered by national outlets at the time. Author Mike Tidwell joins coastal reporter Kezia Setyawan for a discussion on his trip back to the state two decades later and how the book has held up over time.

But first, it’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with Stephanie Grace, columnist and editorial director for the The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. Today, we hear why Sheriff Susan Hutson is in hot water with her constituents, and learn about state house representatives fighting to raise their own salaries.

