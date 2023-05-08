A chef, a state senator, and literacy advocate among those honored for humanitarian efforts in Louisiana

This Thursday, the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities will present the Bright Lights Awards to honor some of the state’s top leaders in humanitarian efforts. This is the first time the event will be held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be presented by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

For more we are joined by three of the honorees, Humanist of the Year: chef John Folse, Champion of Culture: state senator Gerald Boudreaux and Light Up for Literacy award recipient: Megan Holt.

New research on a human skull found near Lake Pontchartrain nearly 40 years ago reveals that the bones are much older than previously thought. In fact, the St. Tammany Parish coroner’s office says they now know this female skull dates back to prehistoric times.

Chris Noblauch, St. Tammany Parish coroner's office cold case investigator, joins us for more on the investigation into this prehistoric woman.

Yesterday, Jazz Fest 2023 came to a close. And along with the return of some of the city’s favorite musicians came the return of popular food vendors. But this year’s event also brought in one big change – no cash. For Where Y’eat, food writer Ian McNulty has more.

