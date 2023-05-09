New Orleans high school senior Dennis Barnes on his record-breaking college scholarship offers

The Louisiana governor’s race is well underway. Nine candidates have already thrown their hats in the ring. Just yesterday, former President Donald Trump chimed in with his endorsement of Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Tyler Bridges, Pulitzer-prize winning author and chief political reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate tells us about the potential upsides and downsides of this endorsement.

International New Orleans High School senior Dennis Barnes set the all-time record for total dollars in scholarship awards with more than $10 million in offers to more than 150 American colleges and universities. The 16-year-old recently announced his decision to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

Barnes joins us for more on his record-breaking scholarship offers and his plans to pursue computer science and software development.

Baton Rouge artist Ben Peabody is shedding light on the deadly epidemic of substance abuse in a multimedia series of work titled “Art & Addiction.” The exhibit displays over 40 pieces of art at the West Baton Rouge Museum that tell personal stories of drug and alcohol addiction.

Ben Peabody joins us for more on how he channeled his past experiences into his artwork.

