‘Utility Bill of the Month’ series explores rising costs of water and power in the Gulf South

There’s a good chance that if you listen to WWNO often, you’ve heard NPR’s Bill of the Month series with Kaiser Health News. They look at one medical bill each month and break down what went wrong. This inspired the Gulf States Newsroom to do something similar with another type of bill that often goes wrong: utility bills.

Wealth and poverty reporter Stephan Bisaha speaks to a couple in Birmingham, Alabama, who received a water bill for $20,000, and learns why water costs often far exceed what residents expect. He also gives us an update on the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board’s plan to install more smart meters in homes to allow residents to track their water usage. Then, he’s joined by the Gulf States Newsroom’s Deputy Editor, Rashah McChesney, for more information on their upcoming series, Utility Bill of the Month.

The election for the next governor of Louisiana is just six months away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we are bringing you a series of interviews with the candidates.

Today we bring you a conversation with Republican State Treasurer John Schroder. He spoke to the Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace, about his long tenure in state politics and what he hopes to accomplish if elected.

