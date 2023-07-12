This new app is aimed at helping communities better prepare for flooding

Hurricane season is just around the corner, and as many Louisianans know, how well you can grapple with the damage and flooding of these storms is often based on how prepared you are. One Louisiana-based tech startup is focusing on making communities better prepared for floods by crowdsourcing data from individual neighborhoods and spreading the information to residents.

Julia Kumari Drapkin, founder of the technology startup, ISeeChange, and Jessica Dandridge, executive director of The Water Collaborative in New Orleans, tell us how they envision this app leading toward actionable steps to combat climate change.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is designing a small solar-powered satellite — a ‘cube-sat’ — that will be used by NASA to do research into detecting radiation in space. Students from multiple departments at the university are collaborating on this project and its experiments.

Jared Tessier, principal investigator with the Electrical and Computer Engineering department at ULL who is leading this project, tells us more.

But first, less than two weeks into the official start of summer, record-breaking heat has already swamped Louisiana and much of the South. And forecasters say the dangerous heat will likely continue. The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker tells us how to stay safe from the rising temperatures.

