BRPD ‘Brave Cave’; efforts to report labor violations; relocating residents in flood-prone areas

The Baton Rouge Police Department is under scrutiny after news broke of its so-called “Brave Cave,” a BRPD warehouse at police that was allegedly used as an unmonitored interrogation room. One BRPD officer resigned shortly after the facility’s existence was reported Tuesday.

Lara Nicholson has been covering this story for the Baton Rouge Advocate and she joins us for more.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Workplace Justice Project in New Orleans signed a memorandum supporting workers who are paid low wages in Louisiana. The organizations will now partner to train workers to identify and report labor violations.

Luz Molina, director and clinical professor for the Workplace Justice Project, and Troy Mouton, director of the Wage and Hour Division’s New Orleans office, join us for more information on this new initiative.

Even though we’re in a drought, many Louisianans are still preparing for floods. For those who live along the coast and in floodplains, they’re asking the same old questions: ‘Do I stay or go?’ ‘Raise my home or find a place out of harm’s way?’

The Louisiana Watershed Initiative is not only encouraging residents in flood-prone areas to relocate, but actually helping them do so through home demolition and rebuilding projects. Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!