© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

EBR school bus crisis worsens; encore interview with Sharon Hewitt; how farmers handle heat

By Karen Henderson,
Aubry Procell
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
In this file photo, Yanys Rozhez watches his son board a school bus in New Orleans in April of 2018.
Jess Clark
/
WWNO
In this file photo, Yanys Rozhez watches his son board a school bus in New Orleans in April of 2018.

Louisiana just recorded its hottest summer ever as temperatures skyrocketed along the Gulf Coast. For agricultural workers, there’s little reprieve from the heat. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins brings us voices from farmers in rural Louisiana.

Last week, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System implemented a new plan to address its school bus driver shortage. But it only brought “fresh hell” for families, says Charles Lussier, a staff writer covering education for The Advocate. He joins us to discuss what kids and parents can expect going into week two.

As the gubernatorial primary draws near, we’re giving a second listen to our interviews with the race’s top candidates. Today, we have Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt’s interview with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. The two spoke in June and discussed her education policies, relationship with Gov. John Bel Edwards and what her priorities will be if elected governor.

Last week marked the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing, which killed four young girls in 1963. The City of Birmingham hosted a week of events to commemorate it. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Maya Miller spoke with a group of young students who visited the church for a field trip back in time.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:00 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out ourpitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out ourlistener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Tags
Louisiana Considered school boardsElections 2023climate
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Aubry Procell
Aubry is a reporter, producer and operations assistant in Baton Rouge.
See stories by Aubry Procell