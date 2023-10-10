Feds: Southern U one of many HBCUs owed money; Le Petit Theatre brings vampires to French Quarter

Last month, the Biden administration sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards, saying that the state of Louisiana has underfunded Southern University by more than one $1.1 billion over the last 30 years. Southern is just one of 15 Historically Black Colleges and Universities that the Biden administration says has been shortchanged.

Piper Hutchinson, who covered this story for the Louisiana Illuminator, joins us to explain how it all happened – and what might happen next.

Vampires are invading the French Quarter as Le Petit Theatre opens its 107th season with a production of Jack Thorne’s edgy play, “Let The Right One In,” based on the novel by Swedish author John Ajvide Lingqvist.

Salvatore Mannino is directing the thriller, and he joins us now for more on the spooky show.

This August was among the hottest on record for the Gulf South, and above-average temperatures have persisted into the fall. With the absence of federal or state guidelines for heat exposure, outdoor workers are more vulnerable.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthurspoke with construction workers and landscapers in one Mississippi town who are finding ways to navigate extreme temperatures on their own.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!