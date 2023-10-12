NOPD chief confirmation hearing; NOLA musician receives MacArthur fellowship; election updates

Yesterday, the New Orleans city council held its first confirmation hearing for Anne Kirkpatrick, the nominee for the city’s next permanent police chief. Kirkpatrick, who is the city’s interim police superintendent, appeared before the city council government affairs committee to discuss her qualifications, recruitment plan and strategy for fighting crime.

Missy Wilkinson, a reporter for the Times-Picayune / The Advocate was at the hearing, and joins us for a rundown of what happened – and of Kirkpatrick’s next steps.

Last week, Tulane University music professor, composer and pianist Courtney Bryan received a prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, often colloquially known as a “genius grant.” Bryan – who is known for combining multiple musical genres and cultural influences in her work – was one of two New Orleanians to receive the honor.Bryan joins us to talk about her work and workshops that have led up to this moment, and how she hopes to use this grant to give back to the New Orleans community.

Louisiana’s primary elections are just two days away, and here on Louisiana Considered, we’ve been closely following the governor’s race – as well as other campaigns for state and local offices.

Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune / The Advocate, and Molly Ryan, our statehouse reporter, joins us for all the last-minute election updates you need, ahead of the primary.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!