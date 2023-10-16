© 2023 WWNO
Election results; outgoing First Lady Donna Edwards on fighting human trafficking in La.

Published October 16, 2023
The results from Louisiana’s primary are in, and Attorney General Jeff Landry’s outright victory in the governor’s race isn’t the only election worth discussing. Politics reporter Molly Ryan joins us for a rundown of wins, losses and runoffs across the state.

A new WYES-TV documentary exposes the sex trafficking trade in Louisiana and identifies a growing team of unlikely warriors mobilized to fight it. They include outgoing First LadyDonna Edwards, a group of Catholic nuns running a secret healing center and three survivors turned advocates.

Edwards joins us for more on her efforts to fight human trafficking across the state, and how viewers can watch the documentary, “Turning the Tide: A Story of Hell, Healing, and Hope.”

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
