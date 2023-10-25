© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

The NOLA native who almost became first Black pitcher in the Major Leagues: climate impacts on rice

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published October 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
Johnny Wright pitching for the Homestead Grays, the Negro Leagues team where he pitched from 1941 to 1945 and again in 1947.
1 of 2  — JW.PNG
Johnny Wright pitching for the Homestead Grays, the Negro Leagues team where he pitched from 1941 to 1945 and again in 1947.
Wikimedia Commons
LSU professor Prasanta Subudhi in the rice fields.
2 of 2  — Subudhi - Climate Resilient Rice - Field picture Psubudhi.jpg
LSU professor Prasanta Subudhi in the rice fields.
Courtesy of Prasanta Subudhi

Rice is one of the most valuable crops grown in Louisiana. It regularly makes the list of our top five crops grown and exported each year, but some are concerned a warming climate may have an adverse effect on yields.

Prasanta Subudhi, professor at LSU’s School of Plant, Environmental and Soil Sciences, tells us about research into the potential impacts of climate change on rice, and ways to make the crop more sustainable.

Last night, the Arizona Diamondbacks punched their ticket to the 2023 World Series where they will face off against the Texas Rangers. And with games beginning tomorrow night, we wanted to take this time to look back into baseball history in New Orleans.

While the city doesn’t have a team today, New Orleans was once a baseball bastion. Not only were there minor league teams like the Zephyrs and the Baby Cakes, but years earlier, Negro League teams like the New Orleans Black Pelicans, Crescent City Stars and Armstrong Secret Nine captivated the city.

But even those familiar with New Orleans’ baseball history might not know the name of native son Johnny Wright, a Black baseball player who signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers shortly after Jackie Robinson, and almost became the first Black pitcher in the Major Leagues.

Managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, about Johnny Wright, his often-overlooked story and how his legacy is honored today.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is also the voice of Baton Rouge's local news every afternoon during All Things Considered.
See stories by Adam Vos
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber