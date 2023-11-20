Election results; new documentary on NOLA literary history; free Thanksgiving meals and giveaways

The results from Louisiana’s general election are in and Republicans swept statewide offices. Politics reporter Molly Ryan breaks down the wins, losses and a somewhat surprising result in the Lafayette mayor-president race.

New Orleans not only serves as the setting for many literary classics like “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “A Confederacy of Dunces,” but it has also long been home to many writers and thinkers who draw inspiration from the Crescent City.

A new WYES documentary explores the history of News Orleans as a literary mecca for more than 300 years and includes interviews with past greats like Tennessee Williams and Anne Rice, as well as modern writers including Walter Isaacson and Maurice Carlos Ruffin.

Senior producer and host of “Literary New Orleans,” Peggy Scott Laborde tells us how she brought this passion project to life. She’s joined by the state’s outgoing poet laureate featured in the film, Mona Lisa Saloy.

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and many are gearing up to reunite with family and friends for the annual meal. But not everyone has the resources to cook a feast or a place to go.

Thankfully, there are plenty of opportunities to get a Thanksgiving meal and enjoy an evening of community throughout Louisiana, including the 49th annual Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Day Celebration in New Orleans.Our managing producer Alana Schreiber spoke with Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson about this year’s celebration, as well as other opportunities to get a free meal or volunteer throughout the state.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

