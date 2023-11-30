© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Latest issue of The Atlantic explores untold stories of the Reconstruction Era

By Bob Pavlovich,
Alana Schreiber
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
P.B.S. Pinchback, former Governor of Louisiana and first Black Governor in U.S. history. He was elected by the state legislature during the Reconstruction era.
Library of Congress
P.B.S. Pinchback, former Governor of Louisiana and first Black Governor in U.S. history. He was elected by the state legislature during the Reconstruction era.

An award-winning investigation by the LSU Cold Case Project dives into the 1972 shooting of Southern University students Denver Smith and Leonard Brown by law enforcement on campus. The story is now told in a new podcast, “Bitter Jaguar.”

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins wrote and produced the series and he’s hosting a public listening event this Friday on LSU’s campus. He joins us to discuss the series and the event.

The December issue of The Atlantic is all about the Reconstruction Era – the time period after the Civil War and before Jim Crow laws took over, when Black life flourished in the South. Here in Louisiana, Black-owed businesses prospered, multiple people of color were elected to the state Legislature and educational opportunities were readily available.

Vann Newkirk is a senior editor at The Atlantic who contributed to the special edition, “To Reconstruct the Nation.” He hosted the “Floodlines” podcast about Hurricane Katrina in 2020. He joins us to talk about the untold stories of Reconstruction, and their lasting impacts.

Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
