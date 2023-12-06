Encampment closures raise equity concerns; industrial construction boom; history of Capitol building

Last month, we discussed new efforts to close down New Orleans homeless encampments and relocate unhoused people. But now that the project is officially underway, some are raising concerns over who is being prioritized in the rehousing initiative. Verite News’ Lue Palmer has been covering the story and joins us for more.

Louisiana has $154 billion worth of construction projects for industrial facilities in the queue, with many expected to break ground as early as next year. But, according to economist Loren Scott, Louisiana will need thousands more workers to help meet the anticipated building boom. He joins us to discuss his recent report on the construction, and how companies are planning to recruit workers.

On Monday, Louisiana Public Broadcasting released its latest documentary, “A Tall Order: The Louisiana State Capitol.” The film explores the Capitol building in Baton Rouge, from its architecture and artwork to the significance of the iconic building.

The film’s senior producer, Dorothy Kendrick, joins us to talk about the film, and explain how the building’s artwork tells its history.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!