New photography exhibit explores history of Rosenwald schools; direct air capture coming to La.

The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans has a new photo exhibit that tells the story of Rosenwald schools, a joint project started by Jewish philanthropist Julius Rosenwald and Black educator and activist Booker T. Washington in the early 1900s. Together, they built schoolhouses for Black children throughout the South, which for many, provided their first educational opportunity.

Andrew Feiler traveled throughout the region collecting stories and taking photos of the more than 100 Rosenwald schools that remain. Most buildings have long been abandoned, while others have seen new life. He joins us for more on the schools and stories he captured on his journey.

To combat climate change, Louisiana has been at the center of a movement to capture carbon produced by industrial plants and store it underground. Now, the urgent need to lower planet-warming emissions also has companies looking to vacuum carbon dioxide directly out of the air in a process known as direct air capture. A project proposed in southwest Louisiana would be one of the first in the country to do that.

The Coastal Desk’s Halle Parker spoke with Floodlight investigative reporter Pam Radtke to learn more about the $600 million project and the national push to capture carbon.

