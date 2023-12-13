Loyola to screen once-lost Mardi Gras Indian film; Opera Louisiane’s holiday show; heat islands

For the past three years, Jackson, Mississippi has been looking for solutions to urban heat islands — places in the city where temperatures are higher because buildings and roads absorb heat. Data shows the hottest areas in Jackson are usually near neighborhoods that have been historically discriminated against.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Danny McArthur visited one green infrastructure project designed to cool an iconic part of the city.

“The Christmas Spider,” a new holiday operatic work based on a Ukrainian Christmastime folktale, will premiere at Opera Louisiane this weekend. Kathryn Frady, general director, CEO and the company’s leading soprano, and John de los Santos, librettist and the production’s stage director, tell us more about dramatizing an old folk story for the stage.

A 1997 film about the life of a New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian chief is lost no more, after producers stumbled across an old DVD copy of it years after it went missing during Hurricane Katrina. The documentary, “Testimony of a Big Chief,” tells the story of the late Allison “Tootie” Montana, who led the Yellow Pocahontas Black Masking Indians for 50 years.

Director Will Horton, who is also an adjunct professor at Loyola University’s College of Music and Media,is celebrating the film’s recovery with a screening at Loyola this Thursday. Horton will be joined in conversation by the film’s producers, Tootie’s longtime friends and even his son, Darryl Montana. Horton and Montana join us for more on the making of the film and why the story endures.

