New NOPD chief’s approach to crime; holiday cooking tips; 18th annual ‘Christmas Without Tears’

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics. The Time- Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to discuss newly-sworn in police chief Anne Kirkpatrick’s efforts to combat crime, recruit more officers and bring state police into the French Quarter.

While the holidays are meant for relaxing and relationship building, there’s often tension around cooking during December events, especially if you’re a first-timer cook or trying out new dishes.

For tips and tricks on how to whip up the best holiday meals, we’re joined by Randy Cheramie, senior chef instructor at the Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

And get ready for a comical holiday house party — on a stage. Actor, humorist and host of the radio program Le Show, Harry Shearer, joins us to discuss the 18th annual December performance of “Christmas Without Tears” at the Orpheum Theatre. He shares the origins of the event, gives us a preview of this year’s guests and tells us about the musical performances by his wife and co-host Judith Owen.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

