Gulf South food banks; the year in politics; a French Quarter museum discusses urban enslavement

It has been a hot year for the economy, at least on paper. But in the Gulf South, many people are still turning to food banks for help. Each year around this time, Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom checks in with food banks and the people using them to see how things are going.

Between the race for governor, the appointment of Shreveport representative Mike Johnson to speaker of the house and resounding failures by the state Democratic Party, this year in politics has certainly been memorable.

Politics reporter Molly Ryan and The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace join us to recap 2023’s top political stories.

The Hermann-Grima house has long been a popular museum in the French Quarter. Over time, its curators and tour guides have changed the way they discuss the legacy of slavery, most notably by beginning to tell the stories of the people enslaved by the Hermann and Grima families.Curator Katie Bulisontells us about the changes and shares details for the house’s upcoming Creole Christmas event.

