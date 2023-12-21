© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Orleans Public Radio's Holiday Specials, 2023
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Gulf South food banks; the year in politics; a French Quarter museum discusses urban enslavement

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published December 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST
New Orleans’ Hermann-Grima House at Christmastime
Courtesy of the Hermann-Grima House
New Orleans’ Hermann-Grima House at Christmastime

It has been a hot year for the economy, at least on paper. But in the Gulf South, many people are still turning to food banks for help. Each year around this time, Stephan Bisaha of the Gulf States Newsroom checks in with food banks and the people using them to see how things are going.

Between the race for governor, the appointment of Shreveport representative Mike Johnson to speaker of the house and resounding failures by the state Democratic Party, this year in politics has certainly been memorable.

Politics reporter Molly Ryan and The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace join us to recap 2023’s top political stories.

The Hermann-Grima house has long been a popular museum in the French Quarter. Over time, its curators and tour guides have changed the way they discuss the legacy of slavery, most notably by beginning to tell the stories of the people enslaved by the Hermann and Grima families.Curator Katie Bulisontells us about the changes and shares details for the house’s upcoming Creole Christmas event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman. 

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts. 

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A New Orleans native and host for WWNO since 1996, Bob is an actor, teacher, voice-over artist, director, producer, writer and broadcaster. Bob has appeared in over 60 regional, New Orleans and Cincinnati theatrical productions. He has won consecutive "Best Actor" Big Easy Awards for his performances in New Orleans and CEA Awards for his work in Cincinnati. In an earlier life, Bob was a reporter/anchor for the UPI Radio Network in New York City and Washington DC. He also held the position of reporter/anchor at WWL News Radio 870 in New Orleans.Bob has been a part of the University of Cincinnati, College Conservatory of Music's Dramatic Performance faculty since 1999. Bob went to Archbishop Rummel High School, then received his B.A. Communications fromLoyola University of the South and later his M.S. Telecommunications Management/Broadcast News fromSyracuse University Newhouse School.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WRKF from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
See stories by Alana Schreiber