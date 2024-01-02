Gubernatorial debate preview; school mental health programs; problems with Louisiana’s energy grid

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in Louisiana and nationwide . According to the Orleans Parish School District, more than 60 children have been shot this year and 19 have died. Even as violent crime in general is dropping, the percentage of gun deaths of children under the age of 18 has increased nationally.

In response, New Orleans public schools are taking a more active role in preventing and responding to violence by focusing on student mental health, conflict mediation and gun safety. Olin Parker , president of the Orleans Parish School Board, joins us to discuss the ways the district aims to help students and their families.

Most Louisianans are all too familiar with the high utility bills that arrive in the hot summer months, as we try to cool down our homes. But these high costs can be the result of an inefficient and unresilient energy grid. Still, there are lots of ways consumers can keep their energy bills down – from installing solar panels to running the dishwasher at night instead of during the day. To learn more about “grid resiliency” and ways that individuals, businesses and even Mardi Gras krewes are committing to energy efficiency, we talk with Logan Burke, executive director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy.

But first, it’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We preview tonight’s 7 p.m. gubernatorial debate, and hear why presumed frontrunner Jeff Landry is sitting it out.

