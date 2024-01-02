In new podcast, New Orleans journalists investigate the corruption and conviction of a local DEA agent

On Tuesday, the first episode of the new season of the true crime podcast Smoke Screen officially dropped. This season, “Betrayal on the Bayou,” tells the story of Chad Scott, former New Orleans special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration who was later tried and convicted of corruption-related charges. He is now serving more than 13 years for his crimes.

The two reporters behind the podcast, Jim Mustian of the Associated Press and Faimon Roberts of The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, join us for more on what they uncovered in this investigative series.

He’s bicycled cross country six times, and hitchhiked across America, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. He rode freight trains, studied Buddhism in the Himalayas, and won a heavyweight boxing championship in Ireland.

Now, he’s cycling across the country and talking to people he meets along the way about climate change as part of his journalism climate project, The Story Cycle: America’s Coasts in Climate Crisis. Michael Sean Comerford joins us for more on what he’s learned along the route.

Not every bill in the legislature resulted in a unanimous decision. But one thing everyone agreed on this legislative session? A bill to make the pecan the official state nut of Louisiana. But why the pecan? And how do you even pronounce it? State politics reporter Molly Ryan has the answers.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12:00 and 7:30 pm. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

