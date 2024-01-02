New president of Loyola on his love of jazz, Southern roots and goals for the university

In March, Loyola University New Orleans named a new university president, Xavier Cole . When he begins his tenure this fall, Cole will be the first person of color and second layperson to lead the 111-year-old Jesuit institution.

Cole joins us today for more on returning to his Southern home, his love of jazz and his goals for the university.

The 2022 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, resulted in federal funds for local school districts meant to shore up safety measures to prevent gun violence. And while most schools are designating entry points and installing video cameras, some are turning to artificial intelligence.

Marie Fazio, reporter for The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, joins us to share what she’s learned on the potential for AI gun detectors in Louisiana schools.

But first, it’s Thursday, which means it’s time to catch up on this week in politics with The Times-Picayune | The Advocate's editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. With the veto override session in the rearview mirror, we hear about all the bills that Gov. John Bel Edwards successfully vetoed or signed into law.

