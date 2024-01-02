NOLA ballot propositions; why it’s not time to panic over bottled water; history of Black QBs

Election day is almost here. And there is more on the ballot than candidates running for office. Voters in many municipalities are also being asked to consider ballot measures related to local governance. In the city of New Orleans, voters will examine three propositions on their ballots.

Every election cycle, the New Orleans-based Bureau of Governmental Research takes a close look at ballot measures affecting the city and makes recommendations to voters. Executive director Rebecca Mowbray joins us today for more on the organization’s review of the Oct. ballot.

As the saltwater wedge slowly makes its way up the Mississippi River, residents across the state are preparing to deal with the possibility of salinity in their drinking water. Officials have asked Louisianans not to hoard water, but many are already doing what researchers call “panic buying.”

Nina Cleveland, an adjunct professor of emergency & security studies at Tulane University’s School of Professional Advancement, studies the factors behind panic buying. She joins us now for more on the science – and to offer some healthy alternatives.

It’s football season, which means New Orleans’ bars are already packed on Sunday afternoons with the black and gold of the “Who Dat” nation.

While more than half of NFL players are Black – a statistic that has remained steady for years – 2023 was the first year that two Black starting quarterbacks faced off in the Super Bowl. Why did it take more than 100 years of NFL history to get there?

That’s the subject of John Eisenberg’s new book, “Rocket Men: The Black Quarterbacks Who Revolutionized Pro Football.” The Gulf States Newsroom’s Joseph King talked with Eisenburg about the grueling journey for Black players and coaches in the league.

