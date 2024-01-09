New Orleans early education initiatives; new Louisiana laws; photo exhibit on undocumented workers

New Orleans voters approved a 20-year property tax to expand free early childhood education for low-to-moderate-income families in 2022. Since then, the number of available seats has more than doubled.

Reporter for Verite News Josie Abugov tells us more about the impacts of expanded access and what we can expect to see in 2024.

A slew of new state laws took effect on Jan. 1, on issues ranging from gender-affirming care to fertility preservation and traffic stops. Reporter for the Louisiana Illuminator Greg LaRose tells us which ones are most likely to impact Louisianans.

Multidisciplinary artist José Torres-Tama has a new photography exhibit, “Documenting the Undocumented.” He joins us for more on the exhibition, which tells the story of New Orleans’ undocumented Latin American workers who helped rebuild the city after Hurricanes Katrina and Ida.

