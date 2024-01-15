© 2024 WWNO
Encore: How the Baton Rouge bus boycott inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 15, 2024 at 12:26 PM CST
Free Ride System in Baton Rouge in 1953.
Ernest Richie, Rembrandt Studios
/
LSU Libraries
Free Ride System in Baton Rouge in 1953.

This episode of Louisiana Considered first aired on Jan. 16, 2023.

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day, a time to remember the life and legacy of the civil rights icon. While King is largely remembered for his role in multiple de-segregation movements, what many don’t know is that many of his ideas and frameworks were largely inspired by the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott of 1953.

Back in 2010, the LSU Libraries’ T. Harry Williams Center created an oral history podcast, and in one episode, they explored the relationship between Baton Rouge activists and Dr. King. Today, we listen to that episode to hear first-person accounts from those who met with King throughout the Civil Rights movement. Then, Jennifer Abraham Cramer, Director, T. Harry Williams Center for Oral History and podcast host, tells us why this oral history project holds up, twelve years after its release.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered.
