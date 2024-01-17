Louisiana farmers will gather to discuss climate change; understanding this year’s crawfish shortage

After winning a substantial new contract from the Big Three automakers in November, the United Auto Workers are targeting a part of the country it’s long struggled to unionize — the South.

Today we hear part two of The Gulf States Newsroom’s Stephan Bisaha’s conversation with Stephen Silvia about his book “The UAW’s Southern Gamble.” They discuss the UAW’s failed attempts to organize in Alabama and why things could be different this time around.

It’s Carnival season, and usually, Mardi Gras and crawfish season go hand in hand. But this year, we’re seeing a big shortage of Louisiana’s favorite boiled shellfish.

Robert Stewart, with The Times Picayune/The Advocate, tells us how the shortage is impacting farmers, suppliers, restaurants and consumers.

This weekend, farmers are gathering in Ville Platte for an inaugural conference on the future of agriculture in the face of climate change. “Louisiana Farmers Climate Convening” bills itself as a space where growers can talk about how climate change is impacting their businesses culturally and economically, and discuss potential solutions.

Lauren “LJ” Jones, from Shreveport Green and the Louisiana Small Scale Agriculture Coalition, and Leroy Conish, from River Road Farm in St. James Parish, tell us more.

