NOLA runner prepares for Olympic Marathon trials; conversation with Lafayette’s new mayor-president

Some of the best distance runners in the country will gather in Orlando, Fla. this weekend to compete in the U.S. Marathon Olympic trials. Three top female and three top male finishers at most will punch their ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

New Orleans resident Kir Selert Faraud, a self-described “word crafter,” is competing and joins us for more on her running journey.

In November, the city of Lafayette elected its first female mayor-president when Democrat-turned-Republican Monique Blanco Boulet defeated Republican incumbent Josh Guillory in a runoff election. While Boulet boasts an impressive resume — and is well known as the daughter of Louisiana’s first female governor, Kathleen Blanco — many were surprised by her victory, which was the first defeat of an incumbent mayor-president in Lafayette since the 1990s.For more on her historic win and what she hopes to accomplish in office, Andrew Capps, local government reporter for Lafayette’s nonprofit newsroom the Current, sat down with the mayor-president for more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our assistant producer is Aubry Procell and our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at 12 and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!